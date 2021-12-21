A late-arriving item for tonight’s Little Rock City Board meeting disclosed the settlement of a lawsuit over the 2017 shooting death of James Hartsfield by a police officer working security outside a Little Rock club.

The settlement, at a minimum. will produce $85,000 for the family and its lawyer. 90 percent of that will be covered by the Arkansas Municipal League Legal Defense Insurance. The city will pay 10 percent of the total, as its policy requires, or $8,500.

The family of James Hartsfield sued the city, Officer Brittany Gunn and the Local Union Tap, a University Avenue after-hours club, in October 2017. The club named as a plaintiff has reached a confidential settlement.

According to police accounts at the time, Gunn said she suspected Hartsfield had been drinking when he arrived at Local Union to pick up a fare as a Lyft driver. Gunn and another officer attempted to pull Hartsfield out of the vehicle through the passenger door. The car began moving with Gunn and Hartsfield inside the car, and Gunn fired before the car crashed through a brick wall and landed on University Avenue. The suit alleged Gunn knew Hartsfield, had violated his rights and said the city’s lack of proper training led to this and other misuses of force by the police. The filing of the lawsuit was delayed until after a new mayor was in place, an attorney said at the time.

Gunn was cleared by the prosecutor of criminal charges in the case.

The resolution for the City Board to approve the settlement says Gunn acted lawfully and according to police rules but the city concluded it was in the best interest of the city to settle the case. It says it will not be responsible for any further attorney gees.

Federal court records indicate the parties held a settlement conference last Thursday before Magistrate Thomas Ray. An agreement was reached on all claims and terms were recited then, but the full terms were not disclosed.

The city’s settlement is separate from a settlement reached by the LLC that owned the club and its insurance carrier. Mike Laux, attorney for Lauren Hartsfield, who was representative for her brother’s estate, and Donald Bacon of the Friday Firm, who represented Local Union’s insurance company, said the terms of that portion of the agreement were confidential.

The club had argued that Gunn was acting as a police officer and not under its control and it should be freed from liability. The city had argued Gunn fired out of fear for her safety and thus should enjoy qualified immunity for her actions. The plaintiffs said Hartsfield was not a drinker and there was scant evidence of a reason to stop Hartsfield that night.