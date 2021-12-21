Governor Hutchinson’s weekly briefing today covered:

COVID-19 and OMICRON: The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly in the region, perhaps even higher than the national caseload — an estimated 92 percent of new cases in the multi-state region including Arkansas. Whatever the actual percentage, he said it is clearly spreading rapidly.

But the variant is at its beginning, Hutchinson said. For now, he said he’s comfortable about adequate hospital access. But it’s an opportunity to move to combat serious consequences by having more people vaccinated. Only 14 percent of Arkansas have had the booster dose, he said. So there’s “plenty of room” on everyone else for the variant “to do its work.”

Today, only about 35 percent of the vaccinations reported were first doses. Cases are rising, though hospitalizations have remained flat.

He also displayed a chart to show how well being fully vaccinated and having had a booster serves as protection against the virus.

MEDICAID WAIVER: He said Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had approved the state’s request to continue the Medicaid expansion program renamed ARHOME. Approval is still pending on one aspect of the program. The state cooked up a new waiver program after its work requirement rule was struck down by the court. The new program includes incentives, but not requirements, to work. The state was limited on its request related to insurance premiums for above-poverty workers. The feds will allow the state, through insurance companies, to charge premiums for one more year for those who make more than 100 percent of poverty level, but it will not be allowed to charge the premiums after Dec. 31, 2022.

Still under review is financing for an aspect of the plan, called LifeHome 360, to provide home services for mothers, infants and rural residents.

TORNADO DAMAGE: The state has asked for an emergency declaration for counties hit by tornadoes in Northeast Arkansas. He said 375 homes were damaged or destroyed and the storms caused $3 million in temporary housing costs. He said he was confident the declaration would be granted, perhaps by Christmas.

Q&A session

The governor said he anticipated no need for another emergency declaration, though he is taking Omicron “seriously.” New rules for schools and businesses are “off the table.” They know how to protect themselves, he said. He said he was confident education would increase the state’s vaccination rate. He said he thought vaccine conspiracies and diminished somewhat, citing Donald Trump’s statement that he’d received a booster (and been booed for saying it.) He also must not read Sen. Trent Garner on social media.

He resisted suggestions that he hadn’t sufficiently depicted the urgency of doing something to prevent overstressed hospitals. He said the state will be prepared if hospital space must expand. “The better answer is, let’s get vaccinated.”

He said the state would have a “very shaky” sports season if the vaccination rate didn’t increase. Health Director Jose Romero said a “test-to-stay” regimen was a good way to ensure safe in-person schooling.