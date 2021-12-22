NASA/Chris Gunn

NASA astrophysicist Amber Straughn was home in Bee Branch for Christmas this week, but her mind was on a launchpad in French Guiana and her heart was set on a gravitationally stable point a million miles from Earth, in the opposite direction from the sun.

A deputy project scientist for NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, this Arkansas gal has traveled a long way from the cattle and watermelon farm where she grew up. A graduate of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville who went on to get advanced degrees at the University of Arizona, Straughn dedicated the past 15 years to building and launching the James Webb Space Telescope, which is the largest, most powerful orbiting telescope ever made. Well, it’s the largest and most powerful as far as we know. It’s possible this claim could be debunked once the James Webb Space Telescope gets cranking and we discover intelligent and astronomically advanced life in other galaxies. Is that likely? Are we alone among the stars? WHAT’S REALLY OUT THERE?!?

Advertisement

“Astronomy has that way of getting you into existential crisis mode,” Straughn agreed, although she seems wholly excited and not at all scared to see and study all that JWST (as NASA people fondly refer to it) reveals.

NASA/Chris Gunn

More than 30 years in the making, this thing is an absolute marvel. Folded up like an origami crane and crammed into the nose of a rocket, the telescope will eventually pop out and unfurl into an intergalactic disco ball of gold-plated hexagonal mirrors, with a silvery heat shield cape as big as a tennis court. About six months from now, if all goes as planned, the telescope will start sending back pictures and data about the galaxies first to form after the Big Bang, around 13.5 billion years ago. The images captured among the golden honeycomb mirrors will have traveled millions of years through time and space, in the magical and mysterious time-traveling way these things do. And while it’s really confusing to try to comprehend what’s going on here, don’t worry. Straughn has it figured out and under control.

Advertisement

What could go wrong? Well, it being NASA we’re talking about, the engineers made a detailed list. They’ve identified the 344 snafus most likely to unfold between takeoff from a remote South American launchpad and when JWST parks itself at its new home roughly a million miles away. Delayed more than a half dozen times already, Straughn got word Tuesday the launch slated for Christmas Eve was moved to early Christmas morning because of weather.

NASA/Bill Ingalls

You can follow along on this mind-boggling journey to French Guiana and beyond. NASA shares photos, video, fact sheets, a launch countdown and a detailed explanation of how the behemoth will unfold. And if you’re up early on Christmas morning, you can watch a live feed of takeoff, scheduled for 6:20 a.m., Arkansas time. For the local angle, follow Straughn’s pitch-perfect Twitter handle, @astraughnomer.

Advertisement

This is possibly the most intense week of Straughn’s life, but she still took a break to share with us some of her unyielding enthusiasm for the mysteries of the night sky.

Why do you want to know if there is life in outer space? Shouldn’t we all just go about our business and hope for the best?

I think that the search for life is one of our big questions as humans. For me, growing up here in rural Arkansas, I was drawn to the sky from a very, very young age. Just looking up at a night sky full of stars evokes those big questions. Where do we come from? Are there others?

What are your earliest memories of being interested in space?

Advertisement

I would go out to the field behind my house, the house I grew up in. I would take a blanket out and lay under the stars. If something special was happening, an eclipse or a meteor shower, I dragged the family out. I loved being under the dark sky. I’ve often wondered, if I’d grown up in a city and couldn’t see the stars, would I have been something else?

Ball Aerospace

What do you say to people who would tell us we should be spending $10 billion on things here on Earth?

These telescopes are made with taxpayer dollars, so it’s an important question. One answer, a little bit tongue in cheek, is that all these dollars are spent here on Earth, providing jobs for thousands of people.

If you take the total cost of this mission over the last 25 years of development, it comes out to less than the cost of a cup of coffee per person per year.

In a more general sense, I think that we, as a country, of course should spend money on things that decrease the bad in the world, alleviate hunger and poverty. And I also think it’s part of our country’s DNA, part of who we are, that we spend money on things that increase the good. Things like public libraries and public parks. I really think astronomy falls into that category.

Astronomy has an inherent ability to make us think bigger, to think outside ourselves and think of our place in the universe. Exploration and discovery are key parts what makes us human.

What will we learn from the James Webb Space Telescope?

One of the most exciting things about a big telescope is that we will be detecting the first generation of galaxies born right after the Big Bang. We have specific questions we want to answer, but for me as a scientist, the most exciting prospect of a telescope is what we’ll discover that we haven’t even dreamed of yet. That there are these surprises out there waiting for us to discover them, I think that’s beautiful and profound, and that’s why I do what I do.

ESA-M.Pedoussaut

It’s such a huge and complex undertaking! Why do you think it will be successful?

We have spent so long, the engineers spent so many years testing this telescope in every way possible. It is the biggest, the most complex telescope we’ve ever attempted to send into space. We’re absolutely pushing boundaries of what we can do. NASA has never shied away from doing the hard things. I have complete confidence the engineers have tested to the extent of our abilities and fixed any problems as they’ve come along.

Now, of course there’ still some natural anxiety around a launch. It’s a controlled explosion. And any time we do something in space, it’s hard. The launch is only the beginning, then there are weeks of complex deployments. And yeah, that’s a little scary. But NASA does hard stuff, and I think it’s going to work.

What’s the best possible outcome? When will we know if it was successful?

We talk about this telescope being the scientific successor to Hubble. We have designed this telescope to answer some of the biggest questions in astronomy today that Hubble just can’t answer. Most people know and love Hubble in part because of the beautiful images it sends back. Everyone can appreciate the beauty of those images. We will get images from this one, too.

Beyond that, there are things we will learn about the universe and objects within our own solar system. We can study everything from Mars on out, stars and planets within our own Milky Way galaxy and even farther, all the way back to just a couple hundred million years after the Big Bang.

Finding those first galaxies, studying planets orbiting other stars, it’s all within our reach.

What are your plans for after the telescope is up and running?

I’m sticking with this. So we’ll get the first images about six months after launch. The first year of observations are already planned. I’m on a couple teams that will have some of the early data from the telescope, and I’m really excited to just be a scientist and look at the data we get back.

Are you nervous?

Waiting for this launch, everyone is very anxious for it to get off the ground because it’s been so long in the making. I wouldn’t say we’re freaking out, we trust our engineers. We’ve tested everything, we think everything is going to work. We’re just anxious to get the telescope into space.