There’s been lots of reporting of late of Republican efforts to subvert free and fair elections by manipulating election rules; stacking election oversight boards with Trumpist partisans, and continuing to mount baseless claims of a stolen 2020 election.
Recent example, with an Arkansas flavor, is a Washington Post report on activities in Wisconsin, a key swing state.
A third is an Arkansas lawyer who represented Trump’s campaign during last year’s Wisconsin recount, a process that confirmed President Biden won the key swing state by roughly 20,700 votes.
All are being paid with Wisconsin taxpayer money as part of a legislative-backed investigation into the 2020 results headed by a former state Supreme Court justice that has picked up steam in recent weeks. The inquiry, the latest gambit by Republicans to reexamine the 2020 election nationally, makes little pretense of neutrality and is being led by figures who have shown allegiance to Trump or embraced false claims of fraud.
That Arkansas lawyer? Clint Lancaster of Benton. Yes, you’ve heard of him and his wife before. He represented Trump during the Wisconsin recount. Also, the Post notes:
Lancaster also represented an Arkansas woman who sued Biden’s son Hunter, alleging that he fathered her child. Hunter Biden agreed to pay child support, settling the politically embarrassing case not long before the 2020 election.
Lancaster declined to comment.
Lancaster’s long Republican connections cast a partisan aura on the Biden paternity matter, which garnered lots of national attention, particularly in Republican-friendly media. Lancaster’s wife, Jennifer, was treasurer for the winning Supreme Court campaign of Barbara Webb, wife of then-Republican Party chair Doyle Webb. She’s now a law clerk for Webb, which hasn’t prevented her from engaging in partisan activities. (I think it fair to characterize anti-vax lobbying as a page in the GOP playbook, not to mention her anti-abortion and critical race theory thoughts.)
The Post mention of Lancaster isn’t a revelation. His pro-Trump activities were featured, among others, on the Kim Hammer Show, a Republican talkfest hosted by the Republican senator from Benton.
PS: Clint Lancaster is now a member of the Saline County Election Commission.