Lancaster declined to comment.

Lancaster’s long Republican connections cast a partisan aura on the Biden paternity matter, which garnered lots of national attention, particularly in Republican-friendly media. Lancaster’s wife, Jennifer, was treasurer for the winning Supreme Court campaign of Barbara Webb, wife of then-Republican Party chair Doyle Webb. She’s now a law clerk for Webb, which hasn’t prevented her from engaging in partisan activities. (I think it fair to characterize anti-vax lobbying as a page in the GOP playbook, not to mention her anti-abortion and critical race theory thoughts.)

The Post mention of Lancaster isn’t a revelation. His pro-Trump activities were featured, among others, on the Kim Hammer Show, a Republican talkfest hosted by the Republican senator from Benton.

PS: Clint Lancaster is now a member of the Saline County Election Commission.