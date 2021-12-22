The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved payment toward participating in the Arkansas Municipal League Legal Defense Program, a litigation risk pool that covers some expenses and provides legal assistance when the city or its employees get sued. But At-Large Director Dean Kumpuris amended the ordinance, which would send $447,766 to the league’s risk pool, to allow the city to abandon the deal in 2022 if it finds another alternative.

Kumpuris and other board members have been upset following the recent settlement of a lawsuit against Little Rock police over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire in which City Manager Bruce Moore, working with the Arkansas Municipal League, agreed to a $300,000 settlement, including requirements for police training and practices, without notice to the board (the city paid $49,500 and the league’s risk pool paid $250,500). The past practice was for City Attorney Tom Carpenter to notify each board member of settlement terms individually. If one member objected, it would be that director’s responsibility to bring up the objection in a public meeting. In the Blackshire case, Carpenter’s office decided early on that it had a conflict, so the Arkansas Municipal League stepped in to represent the city. Kumpuris thought the Municipal League lawyers were derelict in not keeping the board apprised of the settlement.

Kumpuris said he’d seen a report that provided a cost benefit analysis of the city’s relationship with the legal defense program over the years — presumably Max Brantley’s reporting, which noted that, since May 2016, the league had paid out $2.79 million while the city had paid $2.61 million in premiums — and asked Carpenter to provide context. If you take away the settlement with the family of Eugene Ellison, a 67-year-old Black man killed inside his apartment by a Little Rock Police Department officer in 2010, the city had spent far more than had been paid out, Carpenter said. The Municipal League paid $810,000 toward a $900,000 settlement.

In November, the board codified its past settlement practice, where Carpenter will notify each board member of the terms of a settlement. If a member wants to object, it would be on that member to bring it up in a public meeting. The board passed the ordinance despite warnings from several lawyers that the law ran afoul from the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved, with no discussion, an $85,000 settlement of a lawsuit over the 2017 shooting death of James Hartsfield by a police officer working security outside a Little Rock club. The city will pay 10%, or $8,500. The Municipal League will cover the rest.

During the discussion over the League’s risk pool, Carpenter said At-Large Director Antwan Phillips has said that he will object to every settlement agreement in order to trigger a public vote.

UPDATE: I asked Phillips to explain further. Here’s what he said: