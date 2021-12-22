Hospital count holding steady but the cases continue their rise and deaths top 9,000.

Current hospitalizations: 494, down two from Tuesday

Total Covid patients in ICU: 199, down three from Tuesday.

Total Covid patients on vents: 98, up two from Tuesday.

Other numbers:

Total cases: 545,934, 897 more than Tuesday.

Active cases: 7,962, 391 more than Tuesday.

Deaths: 9,007, an increase of 10. (It’s worth noting that reporting continues of COVID-related deaths not being reported on death certificates as such and an overall rise in death rate that is likely a reflection of the virus.)

Vaccinations: About 11,500 more, in keeping with the slow pace of recent days. Again, mostly boosters.