Hospital count holding steady but the cases continue their rise and deaths top 9,000.
Current hospitalizations: 494, down two from Tuesday
Total Covid patients in ICU: 199, down three from Tuesday.
Total Covid patients on vents: 98, up two from Tuesday.
Other numbers:
Total cases: 545,934, 897 more than Tuesday.
Active cases: 7,962, 391 more than Tuesday.
Deaths: 9,007, an increase of 10. (It’s worth noting that reporting continues of COVID-related deaths not being reported on death certificates as such and an overall rise in death rate that is likely a reflection of the virus.)
Vaccinations: About 11,500 more, in keeping with the slow pace of recent days. Again, mostly boosters.
