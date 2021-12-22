Reversing a Trump-era decision, the Justice Department will allow certain federal inmates to remain on home confinement when the government declares an end to the Covid emergency. The New York Times reports.

Of the approximately 4,900 inmates placed on home confinement under the CARES Act, about 2,800 would return to prison if the coronavirus emergency were to end, according to Justice Department estimates. “We will exercise our authority so that those who have made rehabilitative progress and complied with the conditions of home confinement, and who in the interests of justice should be given an opportunity to continue transitioning back to society, are not unnecessarily returned to prison,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

Some questions remain. For example:

The new memo gives the Bureau of Prisons “discretion to permit prisoners in extended home confinement to remain there,” a decision that still leaves life for inmates in the hands of the Justice Department, said Udi Ofer, the director of the A.C.L.U.’s justice division.

Dozens of Arkansas inmates were released from prison or transferred to home confinement for pandemic reasons. Among the best known is Rusty Cranford, the former lobbyist sentenced to 84 months in a state government bribery/kickback scandal. He was released to home confinement near Texarkana last year.