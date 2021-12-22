In Arkansas, casino operators are seeking 51% of revenue when partnering with brand-name online bookmakers. These bookmakers normally share 5-15%. This battle is getting national attention. https://t.co/B8yNVEf6me pic.twitter.com/05ZLhsW7Qt — Gambling.com USA (@Gambling_USA) December 22, 2021

We’ve mentioned previously the coming decision Dec. 30 by the state Racing Commission on a rule to allow the casinos in Arkansas to offer sports betting on mobile devices, as well as in the casinos themselves.

Approval seems a certainty. The big debate is an effort by lobbyists for national sports betting concerns to get a more lucrative piece of the action. Casinos may set up their own mobile wagering platforms. Or they may contract with a national supplier, DraftKings or FanDuel, for example.

The problem, at least for the national players who have lobbyists at work: The Arkansas rule would give Arkansas casinos 51 percent of the sports betting profits. The national players typically rake most of the money, leaving the casinos with 5 to 15 percent of profits.

The national outfits are already working on social media to inspire support for them. See the image from a Facebook page. Don’t confuse this with a grassroots effort. Astroturf is more like it. And a more honest campaign would say your favorite online wagering outlet won’t come to Arkansas without a guarantee of taking most of the profits elsewhere.

Gambling.com reports in detail on the political contest, which is seen as having potential national implications.

I’d checked in with the Department of Finance and Administration a few days ago to see how public comment was running on the proposed rule. At that point, the Racing Commission had received a letter in support of the rule from the Saracen Resort Casino in Pine Bluff. It also had received four messages from individuals urging the adoption of mobile sports betting, but not taking a position on whether the rule should allow for multiple betting platforms or on the profit-sharing provision. One such comment:

The expansion of sports betting means more profits for casinos and tax revenue for the state, though it’s currently a small portion of casino revenues.

Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the Department of Finance and Administration, commented:

We recently surpassed a total of $100 million wagered on sports since the first legal sports bet was placed in the state in July 2019. October 2021 was a record month for sports wagers with more than $9.5 million bet at the state’s three casinos. While $100 million is certainly a significant total, it represents a very small percentage of overall play across the three casinos. Citizens that would like to provide input on the possibility of mobile sports betting may email nikki.langston@dfa.arkansas.gov.

UPDATE: A comment from lobbyist John Burris, whose clients include the national sports betting outfits and the Choctaw casino interests currently embroiled in the Pope County casino permit tussle: