Fort Smith media are reporting the arrest Tuesday of Patrick Weeks, president and CEO of the U.S. Marshals Museum under development in Fort Smith, for pulling a gun on a utility company crew working near his house on 28th Street.

According to 5News, Weeks, 53, was booked on two felony charges of assault with a weapon. He bonded out early Wednesday morning.

Police said workers doing street light repairs under a contract with OG&E weren’t allowed into Weeks’ yard. 5News’ account said:

Once officers arrived, police came in contact with two men. One of the men stated that they worked for Elliot Construction and had been contracted by OG&E to repair street lights. The man went on to say that they had a work order for a home in the area and that the homeowner wouldn’t allow them in their yard to make the repair. He stated that a Fort Smith officer had already been at the scene, and they were able to complete their work. Once the men finished loading their work gear, they told officers the homeowner, identified as Patrick Weeks, had come outside and was staring at them. One of the men said Weeks went back inside and came back outside with a pistol. Weeks then allegedly pointed the gun at the men and chased them out of the neighborhood at gunpoint. After speaking with the two men, officers went to Weeks’ home and arrested him without incident. The gun described by the construction workers to the officers was located and confiscated.

The museum is in a $50 million fund-raising drive and construction has begun on a site by the Arkansas River. The most recent tax return on file shows Weeks is paid $135,000 as president. He’s been working on the project for more than five years. 40/29 reported:

