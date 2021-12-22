Pushing the insane politicization of vaccines and masks: How The Koch Network Hijacked The War On COVID https://t.co/WdEnXO4SLE via @EXPOSEDbyCMD — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) December 22, 2021

When Jane Mayer recommends, I check it out.

And this article is worth a look. It traces Koch money to the messaging fueling epidemic anti-vaccination anti-mask resistance, particularly in susceptible places like Arkansas.

Why? Because lockdowns are bad for business, particularly for some of the world’s biggest producers of fossil fuel.

The war on public health — and the bogus theories fueling it, often with a patina of supposed research, such as herd immunity — is nowhere more evident than in the screeching of Arkansas legislative parrots such as Mary Bentley and Trent Garner.

A “return to normalcy” is about corporate profits, not the public interest.