Patrick Benca, a lawyer for Damien Echols, the West Memphis Three defendant, was able to review West Memphis police evidence from the case Tuesday after a protracted legal effort.

The legal team wants to do additional DNA testing as part of the ongoing effort to exonerate the three in the slayings of West Memphis children in 1993. That process could take months.

Echols, who was sentenced to die, and Jason Baldwin and Jess Misskelley, were released from prison in 2011. They were wrongfully convicted, but as a condition of release had to accept the verdict as part of what was known as an Alford plea.

A news release from the group working on the effort:

