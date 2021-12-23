President Biden to ABC: “If the only thing standing between getting voting rights legislation passed and not getting passed is the filibuster, I support making the exception of voting rights for the filibuster.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 23, 2021

Of course democracy should speak on voting rights, not a minority of senators representing an even smaller minority of the American public. Our very system is at stake.

Advertisement

Want to bet on how Tom Cotton and John Boozman will vote when the time comes?

More details here. A vote could come in January.