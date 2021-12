The COVID-19 case count jump sharply again today, but the hospital census remains relatively stable.

Total cases: 547,248, 1,314 more than yesterday.

Active cases: 8,594, 632 more than yesterday.

Deaths: The count stands at 9,020 today, 13 more than yesterday.

Hospitalizations: 495, up 1 from Wednesday, with 197 in ICU (down two) and 101 on ventilators (up three).

Vaccinations: Up by about 12,300, again heavy on the booster end of the scale.