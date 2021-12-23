Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced today $241 million in federal grants to U.S. ports in part to address supply chain challenges.
The grants include one of more than $3 million for the Little Rock Port.
Port of Little Rock Mooring Upgrade Project (awarded $3,079,845)
The project will restore and expand the port’s current barge fleeting capacity on the Arkansas River, which is part of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigational System (MKARNS). The project will replace fifteen unsafe deadman ground anchors that are near the end of their useful lives with steel monopile dolphins. It will install an additional thirty-two dolphins in other locations.
The grants come in a three-year-old port improvement program (PIDP), but Buttigieg used the occasion to tout Biden administration infrastructure spending plans, still facing a tough fight in the Senate and was opposed by all Arkansas Republicans in the House.
.. his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild America’s roads, bridges, and rails; upgrade and expand public transit; modernize the Nation’s ports and airports; improve safety; tackle the climate crisis; advance environmental justice; and invest in communities that have too often been left behind. It will drive the creation of good-paying union jobs and grow the economy sustainably and equitably so that everyone gets ahead for decades to come.
Going forward, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide $450 million annually in funding for the PIDP program for fiscal years 2022 through 2026, or a total of $2.25 billion. This is roughly the same amount of federal funding provided to ports under DOT-administered grant programs since the DOT began providing funding to ports in 2009.