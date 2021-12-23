Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced today $241 million in federal grants to U.S. ports in part to address supply chain challenges.

The grants include one of more than $3 million for the Little Rock Port.

Port of Little Rock Mooring Upgrade Project (awarded $3,079,845) The project will restore and expand the port’s current barge fleeting capacity on the Arkansas River, which is part of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigational System (MKARNS). The project will replace fifteen unsafe deadman ground anchors that are near the end of their useful lives with steel monopile dolphins. It will install an additional thirty-two dolphins in other locations.

The grants come in a three-year-old port improvement program (PIDP), but Buttigieg used the occasion to tout Biden administration infrastructure spending plans, still facing a tough fight in the Senate and was opposed by all Arkansas Republicans in the House.