“Vaccine mandates are not the appropriate method to increase our vaccination rates.” — Governor Hutchinson, Nov. 29

Who would have guessed? The facts indicate vaccine requirements encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Latest CDC numbers show Arkansas in a three-way tie for ninth from the bottom in vaccination rate, with 51 percent of the population fully vaccinated. Of the cellar dwellers, all but Oklahoma are former Confederate states.

I resisted making anything yesterday of the state’s confirmation of a second case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. It’s everywhere, as testing will eventually demonstrate. Case in point: A Democrat-Gazette update this morning quotes a Memphis lab as saying it has confirmed dozens of cases of the variant in Craighead County that aren’t yet reflected in state figures.

Is Omicron less severe? Maybe. But it’s much more easily transmissible and has a shorter incubation period. And severe cases are still possible, which means the count of such cases could be high even if a smaller percentage of the total cases.

Wear good masks. Get a booster. Avoid crowds, particularly in science-denying locales such as Darkansas. Believe most Republican politicians at your peril.