By
Max Brantley
On
10:10 am

Seeing no news about, I thought writer Steven Beschloss had an optimistic thought worthy of repeating.

Advertisement

But here in Arkansas, hope wanes when the Arkansas legislature is in session. Coming soon is another battle to censor the teaching of history. The 1619 Project will be invoked erronesouly, along with CRT. I could urge the usual suspects to read Nikole Hannah-Jones, but, well, you know. Nonetheless, she made a strong point today about continuing attacks on her new book and also showed, in the person of a national gasbag show host, how racial privilege so easily infects the national conversation. About the new 1619 book:

Advertisement

And then hoisting Chuck Todd on his color “blindness.”

Advertisement

There are parents of all colors, including white, who prefer the teaching of reality.