We’re alive. Trump is not president. The man in the White House is empathic and motivated to improve lives. The Democrats hold a clear majority in the House and the deciding vote in the Senate. The metastasizing sociopathy is still limited to a hostile minority. Hope is a verb. — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) December 26, 2021

Seeing no news about, I thought writer Steven Beschloss had an optimistic thought worthy of repeating.

But here in Arkansas, hope wanes when the Arkansas legislature is in session. Coming soon is another battle to censor the teaching of history. The 1619 Project will be invoked erronesouly, along with CRT. I could urge the usual suspects to read Nikole Hannah-Jones, but, well, you know. Nonetheless, she made a strong point today about continuing attacks on her new book and also showed, in the person of a national gasbag show host, how racial privilege so easily infects the national conversation. About the new 1619 book:

It is revealing when critics of the 1619 Project, 2 yrs later, refuse to critique the book & instead keep rehashing arguments abt the magazine. That’s because we responded to good-faith critique, we revised in response, we included 1,000 endnotes, historians wrote half the essays — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 26, 2021

And then hoisting Chuck Todd on his color “blindness.”

I actually said not “white parents decide” but said “the white is silent” because what happened in this interview is the common framing of too many white journalists: White parents — whom they simply call parents — stand in for all parents and their views get centered above all. https://t.co/SswDM1UE8A — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 26, 2021

There are parents of all colors, including white, who prefer the teaching of reality.