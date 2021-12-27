President Biden joined the National Governors Association (current leader, Asa Hutchinson) on a weekly conference call today.

Hutchinson urged Biden not to have federal solutions stand in the way of state solutions. Say what? We have no solutions in Arkansas. (Oh, he touted a 50-school pilot testing program to qualify to stay in class.)

Biden acknowledged not getting testing capacity up rapidly enough. (Is that a problem in states where people don’t think COVID is a problem?) He added:

“There is no federal solution — this gets solved at state level,” Biden said at the beginning of his remarks from the White House, where around 25 governors from across the country beamed in virtually for a weekly conference call. “That ultimately gets down to where the rubber meets the road, and that’s where the patient is in need of help — or preventing the need for help.”

He added, “My message to the governors is simple: if you need something, say something. We’re going to have your back in any way we can.”

Asa did offer compliments to the president.

“I want to thank all of the White House team for being such great support to the governors. And I want to thank, Mr. President, [for] your address to the nation last week. Thank you for your comments designed to depoliticize our COVID response. I think that was helpful.”

Spoken like a man not planning to run for office in Arkansas any time soon.

