By
Max Brantley
On
10:48 am

Omicron is on the loose. Bowl games are being canceled. Cruise ships are being denied ports because of outbreaks among crew and passengers. And, by the way, people in Arkansas are dying at a rate higher than most other states.

Masks anyone? Vaccinations? Better ventilation in school classes? Avoid crowds, particularly unmasked crowds?

A run of the Twitter machine this morning.

I can  put such things as this on Twitter and other media because I’m not seeking a state contract. Otherwise, Dan Sullivan and Alan Clark and Trent and them would be on me like Omicron on little children. What? You haven’t heard about the rise nationally in pediatric COVID cases? Five kids hospitalized with COVID at Arkansas Children’s Hospital on Christmas Eve. (Up to eight today.)