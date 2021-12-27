Omicron is on the loose. Bowl games are being canceled. Cruise ships are being denied ports because of outbreaks among crew and passengers. And, by the way, people in Arkansas are dying at a rate higher than most other states.

Masks anyone? Vaccinations? Better ventilation in school classes? Avoid crowds, particularly unmasked crowds?

A run of the Twitter machine this morning.

CDC predicts that the Omicron variant represents about 90% of COVID cases in our region. It is important to wash your hands and you can wear a face covering and social distance when in large groups to help protect yourself and others. Learn more: https://t.co/3jQyj8sAvI. pic.twitter.com/vyRRkOvVaM — Ark. Dept. of Health (@ADHPIO) December 27, 2021

From NY Times, states listed by deaths/100K. Arkansas 7th highest COVID death rate in the US. This is not over and we can do better. Still many at risk. Vax/boost/mask/ventilate. pic.twitter.com/plLs7sKwh1 — James Graham (@jamesgraham714) December 27, 2021

The fact is that other than melodramatic whining, there are no adverse events related to masking with a KF94, KN95, or N95. The benefits, on the other hand, are enormous. It’s just stupid not to have a mask mandate in Arizona right now as our hospitals fill up. — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD 🏴‍☠️ (@TheAngryEpi) December 26, 2021

Traveling this morning and couldn’t help but notice the contrast between airports and school board meetings. Every single person at the airport is wearing a mask, nobody can be heard bitching about it, and no one is ranting about their “personal freedumb.” 🛫😷👍🏼 — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) December 27, 2021

“THE VACCINES DON’T WORK BECAUSE YOU STILL GET SICK!” is like saying bulletproof vests don’t work because you’ve still got a gnarly bruise where the round hit, as opposed to an entry wound. — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) December 21, 2021

I can put such things as this on Twitter and other media because I’m not seeking a state contract. Otherwise, Dan Sullivan and Alan Clark and Trent and them would be on me like Omicron on little children. What? You haven’t heard about the rise nationally in pediatric COVID cases? Five kids hospitalized with COVID at Arkansas Children’s Hospital on Christmas Eve. (Up to eight today.)