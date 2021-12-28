A hypertechnical court ruling, turning on the meaning of a single word, killed a 2020 campaign to get a vote on a constitutional amendment to put legislative and congressional redistricting decisions in the hands of a nonpartisan commission.

Backers will file another proposal today with the secretary of state to begin a petition campaign to put the measure on the ballot in 2022. News release here.

Advertisement

The backers of the ad hoc group, People Not Politicians:

Advertisement

Here’s the proposal, identical to that submitted for 2020, except that it provides, if approved, for a redoing of districts by the nonpartisan commission in 2023. The Republican-controlled legislature and a Republican-controlled reapportionment commission recently completed drawing new congressional and state legislative districts, respectively. They will govern the 2022 elections. They were drawn to advantage Republicans and disadvantage the few Democrats in the legislature. The work included a racial gerrymander of the 2nd Congressional District to help Republican Rep. French Hill.

David Couch, a Little Rock attorney, is again at work on this effort. No filings yet indicate potential sources of financial support. In 2020, organizations related to a Houston, Texas, backer of government reform measures provided more than $3 million.

Advertisement

Couch said the group would not be using paid petition canvassers initially, though he expected it would be necessary eventually. The drive will be complicated by the legislature’s effort to make canvassing for ballot measures even more difficult, including barring out-of-state canvassers and prohibiting payment on a per-signature basis.

A website explains the measure.

It says in part:

Our current system is rigged in favor of special interest groups and politicians, who have the power to draw and manipulate maps behind closed doors. That’s why we need to safeguard the rights of all citizens to have a voice in our democracy. ​The goal of PEOPLE NOT POLITICIANS is simple: Amend the Arkansas Constitution to establish an Independent Citizen Redistricting Commission. This amendment will shift the power away from politicians and lobbyists Back to where it belongs – in the hands of Arkansas voters.

The website includes this illustration: