NPR reports in an interview with Governor Hutchinson that governors lobbied for the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control that the isolation period for those testing positive for COVID-19 be reduced from 10 to 5 days if they are asymptomatic.

From the transcript:

KELLY: I’ve got to start with what we just heard from the president. Is he correct? Have you gotten all you need from the federal government? HUTCHINSON: Well, he certainly assured us that if we need anything, just ask, and they will be responsive. And that’s been the pattern. I complimented the White House coronavirus task force for their responsiveness. You know, there were some specific requests by governors that were made. One of them was that the isolation period be reduced for those that are tested positive. That way, they can return to work…

Hutchinson also elaborated on concerns that a federal rollout of a massive supply of tests would “dry up” the supply chain to states.

Aside: Wouldn’t those tests also go to Arkansas? The governor’s concern rings hollow given Arkansas’s low testing rate, high COVID rate and resistance to masks and vaccine, encouraged by Hutchinson’s laissez-faire COVID policies.

The interview is drawing some attention on the web for the government bowing to governors and corporate lobbyists rather than health experts.