The Arkansas Racing Commission will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday to adopt a rule governing sports betting on mobile devices.

The casinos in the state already offer sports betting on-site, but the rule would allow them to use Internet platforms to take bets from people on cell phones and other devices.

The point of contention is the proposed requirement that any deals struck with national sports betting outfits would require 51 percent of the profits to remain in Arkansas. Typically the national online bookmakers limit casino profits to 5 to 15 percent in return for promoting betting on their platforms (DraftKings, FanDuel, to name two).

Since I last reported on public response, there’s been a surge of comments in opposition to the rule. National betting outfits and their lobbyists have been attempting to stir opposition, but the dozens of comments the Racing Commission has received mostly reflect opposition to gambling expansion and indications are many of the comments were encouraged by a religious lobby historically opposed to gambling in any form. The lobbyists for the national bookmakers will undoubtedly be on hand Thursday to oppose the rule.

Casinos may choose to develop their own betting platforms as well as strike a deal with a national betting site. The national outfits don’t oppose independently developed platforms, but they say the state may not stipulate terms of contracts with them, should casinos choose to enter one. They believe their power to draw business is sufficient to force casinos into settling for small shares of the profit.

The letters of comment received by the Racing Commission include references of endorsements of the proposed rule from all three casinos in the state — Saracen, Southland and Oaklawn. There are only a scattering of comments — pro and con — on the profit-sharing part of the rule.