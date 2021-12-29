Pryor Center

The late U.S. Sen. Dale Bumpers gets credit in today’s New York Times (along with Bill Clinton) for what he’d presumably say was an unforeseen consequence of a tax break he supported in 1993 to spur venture capital investments in small companies. A “lavish tax dodge for the ultra-wealthy,” the Times calls it today.

The extensive article details how Silicon Valley investors and company founders have avoided untold millions in taxes. The Times explains:

The tax break is known as the Qualified Small Business Stock, or Q.S.B.S., exemption. It allows early investors in companies in many industries to avoid taxes on at least $10 million in profits. The goal, when it was established in the early 1990s, was to coax people to put money into small companies. But over the next three decades, it would be contorted into the latest tax dodge in Silicon Valley, where new billionaires seem to sprout each week. Thanks to the ingenuity of the tax-avoidance industry, investors in hot tech companies are exponentially enlarging the tax break. The trick is to give shares in those companies to friends or relatives. Even though these recipients didn’t put their money into the companies, they nonetheless inherit the tax break, and a further $10 million or more in profits becomes tax-free. The savings for the richest American families — who would otherwise face a 23.8 percent capital gains tax — can quickly swell into the tens of millions. The maneuver, which is legal, is known as “stacking,” because the tax breaks are piled on top of one another.

The Biden administration wants to limit the break, though not enough according to some tax experts quoted in the article.

Bumpers’ role?

Venture capital and biotech owners were facing big capital gains taxes in the early 1990s.

With the economy in a recession, Democrats branded the tax break as a boon to small businesses and an engine of job creation. In Congress, an original backer was Senator Dale Bumpers, and he had the support of the National Venture Capital Association. “This is a modest tax incentive that holds great promise for hundreds of thousands of small firms with good ideas but not enough capital,” he said in early 1993. Mr. Bumpers was friends with his fellow Arkansas Democrat, President Bill Clinton, whose new administration embraced the cause within weeks of taking power. The exemption became law in August 1993. It allowed investors in eligible companies to avoid half the taxes on up to $10 million in capital gains (it would later be changed to eliminate all taxes on the $10 million) or 10 times what the investors paid for their shares. There were a few restrictions. To be eligible for the tax break, investors had to hold the shares for at least five years. Industries like architecture and accounting were excluded. And, at least in theory, the companies couldn’t be big: They had to have “gross assets” of $50 million or less at the time of the investments.

In the beginning, the law wasn’t used much. A couple of decades later, however, Silicon Valley titans figured out how to exploit it. The tax break can be multiplied by giving shares in companies to family and friends and trusts, each qualifying for a tax exemption. One example given was a family that avoided taxes on $150 million by the distribution of shares to seven children.

Other gimmicks enhance the tax savings, the article explains.

What would DB say?