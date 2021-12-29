Circuit Judge Tim Fox today ruled that Act 1002 of 2021, the legislature’s ban on mask mandates by public schools or government agencies, was unconstitutional.

The reasons were many: Encroachment on the powers of other branches of government (by the legislature on the governor and county government); unequal treatment of differently situated minors (in schools and in state correctional facilities), and a violation of the constitutional guarantee of a suitable education.

In the process, the judge scolded the attorney general’s office for initially insisting it had no conflict representing both Governor Hutchinson and the legislature. The governor contested the law (though he had allowed it to become law) for usurping his power. The legislature intervened to defend the law. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge initially said she could represent both parties. He commented: “The Attorney General’s failure to recognize an obvious conflict of interest wasted thousands of dollars of Arkansas taxpayers’ monies.”

Fox had earlier issued a preliminary injunction against the law. in August, pending a trial, which was held in November.

The plaintiffs were Veronica McClane and Ashley Simmons, parents of children too young to be vaccinated, the school districts of Little Rock and Marion and Pulaski County’s Judge Barry Hyde and Sheriff Eric Higgins.

Reactions to come. The legislature presumably will appeal, as the judge indicated. It will be an uphill climb. A pertinent comment from one of the winning lawyers:

This ruling may set a new record in American jurisprudence for the number of constitutional defects in a single statute. — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) December 29, 2021

Mars also noted another gig of Rutledge’s poor trial of the case in a footnote in Fox’s ruling. She claimed, without evidence, that the legislature passed the ban believing the pandemic was coming to an end and offered no response to the plaintiffs’ many witnesses, including the state health director.

A noteworthy footnote in Judge Fox’s Order: pic.twitter.com/jNAN5LuUET — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) December 29, 2021

Many districts adopted mask mandates, but many have also pulled back as the virus waned. That situation, of course, has changed.

Comments:

Plaintiff Veronica McLane: “s we watch the Omicron variant sweep through our state and fill up our hospitals it makes me happy to know we have some chance of protecting the most vulnerable by having the option to mandate masks, which has been proven to be effective against airborne viruses. When the state legislature took away the ability for local school districts to decide how best to protect students and teachers, they were politicizing public health and safety. They weren’t acting in the best interest of public health. Thanks to Tom Mars and the rest of the legal team, we have been able to send a clear message to an oppressive state legislature that seeks to do harm instead of protecting the public health. The law is still on our side in these matters. I am beyond grateful for this ruling and I pray for the local leaders who have made the hard choices to keep masks in place for the public good. We can get through this if we all work together.”

Governor Hutchinson: “I am pleased with the decision of Judge Fox. The ruling that Act 1002 is unconstitutional serves as a restraint against the legislative branch and helps reset the correct balance between the branches of government. The ruling also makes it clear that local school boards have the authority to protect the health of students during this pandemic

“I am in favor of schools and local government having the authority to keep students and their constituents safe as we see another surge in Covid-19 cases.”

County Judge Hyde: “This is a very important ruling that will allow local elected leaders to respond to the current pandemic and other threats to the public.”

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge: “The Attorney General is reviewing the trial court’s opinion and will determine next steps.” They provided no response to a specific request relative to Fox’s sharp criticism of the office. Jesse Gibson, a Democratic candidate for attorney general (Rutledge is running for lieutenant governor), cheered the ruling and noted Fox’s criticism of Rutledge. He said he was running to be a clear-headed, non-ideological state legal officer. Mask Mandate Ban Ruling Press Release

There will be no comment today from House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, a spokesman said.

The judge’s findings (from the full opinion):