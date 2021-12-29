I wrote yesterday about the state Racing Commission meeting Thursday to approve a proposed rule to allow online sports betting in Arkansas through the legal casinos.

There’s opposition to gambling expansion from religious groups. The more politically interesting battle is the fight by national online bookmakers against the portion of the rules that requires 51 percent of online profits to remain with the casino, not national outfits that provide Internet platforms for wagering and generally return only a small bit of the profits to the casinos.

Advertisement

Example: The objection from one such bookmaker, DraftKings.

It naturally would like to se changes in the proposed rules, beginning with the elimination of the requirement that a majority of profits stay in Arkansas and including allowing casinos to offer four Internet gambling platforms, rather than just two. It also proposes a rule change that would allow sports bookmaking to begin under auspices of the casino permit issued to the Cherokee Nation in Pope County, though that casino is likely years away from being operational.

Advertisement

Another national bookmaker, BetMGM, has filed similar extensive objections.

Arkansas’s existing casinos — Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Saracen in Pine Bluff and Southland in West Memphis — have expressed support for the proposed rules.

Advertisement

Oaklawn’s letter makes the case that allowing national bookmakers to capture most profits from online bets would run counter to the terms of Amendment 100, which authorized four casinos in Arkansas. It also suggests the national outfits would harvest information about Arkansas bettors and perhaps use it to send business to out-of-state competitors.