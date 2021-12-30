Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey held another media appearance today to assure citizens his department was addressing a rise in violent crime.

He said similar cities — Jackson, Miss., Baton Rouge and Birmingham — had experienced far more homicides than Little Rock. He said no one was immune from an increase in violent incidents, but he said Little Rock had done a “good job compared with others.” He also emphasized a decline in the rate of violent crimes since early in the year. He said officers had been shifted to a violent crime taskforce among other steps to address the issue, including a focus on gun crime.

Humphrey was joined by Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins. She spoke of efforts to discourage drunk driving and celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve. She praised the work of the police force and said they’d responded to change shifts and schedules to better address crime issues.

Humphrey said he and Young-Haskins would join officers on the streets Friday night.

No one asked the chief about the recent investigative report by Radley Balko on The Intercept, generally favorable to the chief ad critical of the Fraternal Order of Police, blaming it for internal divisions and an effort to drive the chief out of office.