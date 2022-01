Tara Shephard, a former Little Rock School Board member who is a manager at the Arkansas Juvenile Assessment and Treatment Center, has announced as a Democratic candidate for House District 79 in Southwest Little Rock.

The district, reshaped by recent reapportionment, is essentially the former House District 29 held by Rep. Fred Love, also a Democrat, who has announced he’ll be running for the Senate seat held by term-limited Sen. Joyce Elliott.

