COVID cases continue to rise across the state. It’s critical we continue to get vaccinated to prevent severe symptoms and hospitalizations from COVID. Take the necessary precautions to protect yourself as we celebrate New Year’s Eve tonight. pic.twitter.com/K9odwszavh — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 31, 2021

Another big day for COVID. Is it really too hard for the governor to encourage people to wear masks. The failure of his leadership on this issue is a direct contribution to the growing scarcity of mask-wearing in enclosed places — not a single staff member or customer in a retailer I visited this morning. And you can thank this Arkansas attitude for a high case count and high death rate.

Advertisement

Pharmacies are slammed with people seeking COVID tests. Maybe a few are getting vaccinations. That has not been the case to any great extent, despite Hutchinsoin’s superior education-is-better-than-mandates strategy.