By
Max Brantley
On
1:29 pm

Another big day for COVID. Is it really too hard for the governor to encourage people to wear masks. The failure of his leadership on this issue is a direct contribution to the growing scarcity of mask-wearing in enclosed places — not a single staff member or customer in a retailer I visited this morning. And you can thank this Arkansas attitude for a high case count and high death rate.

Pharmacies are slammed with people seeking COVID tests. Maybe a few are getting vaccinations. That has not been the case to any great extent, despite Hutchinsoin’s superior education-is-better-than-mandates strategy.