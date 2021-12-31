Still wondering what Asa thought was so funny when asked today whether he’d consider a statewide mask mandate. He literally laughed out loud before saying “No.” SMH. pic.twitter.com/5HUE3RfsXd — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) December 31, 2021

Governor Hutchinson is taking an earned beating on Twitter for laughing at a question from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Andy Davis at yesterday’s briefing on the COVID-19 crisis in Arkansas.

Would he consider a statewide mask mandate?

After a broad grin, Hutchinson responded, “hah hah, uh, NO.” A few in the room chuckled along.

Good question. Poor answer. It was obviously a non-starter in blood-red Darkansas, where political tribalism trumps science. But rather than chuckling, the governor should have at least acknowledged — soberly — the situation. Hutchinson’s willingness to go along with the legislative ban on mask mandates was bad enough. His tepid remark yesterday that schools could opt for masks if they chose was inadequate, too. They should use the power to require masks where the spread of the virus warrants. That currently would be everywhere in Arkansas. That the power remains for schools is thanks to a lawsuit to strike down a bad law the governor tacitly endorsed. He gets no credit as an intervenor in the lawsuit except as an interloper attempting to regain a shred of the executive power of which he’s been stripped naked by the legislature.

He also should face questioning from teachers wondering why N95 masks promised by the state at the beginning of the school year have failed to arrive. Also, why not take some of the money he’s saving to cut millionaires’ taxes to improve ventilation and filtration in public schools? Especially if he’s to insist that everyone return to class immediately. He should voice strong support for vaccine requirements for the military and private employers and consider test-to-work rules for state employees barred by another bad law from vaccine mandates.

He tried to blame Joe Biden’s move for the feds to acquire a mass quantity of home tests for a shortage of rapid home tests, though other governors moved to obtain and provide tests long ago. He wants to appear to be doing something, after appeasing the resisters for months and insisting — against mounting evidence to the contrary — that mandates don’t work but his education does.

Things are bad. It’s a government holiday today, but there’s plenty of news in the form of reports of newly diagnosed sick, many from unvaccinated families; overtaxed health facilities, and worried teachers.

Happy New Year, guv. Some of your constituents aren’t laughing.

Giggling while Arkansas hospitals are overwhelmed is not a good look for the @GOP. Vote @JonesForAR to steer us to a better place. — Lirbrown (@lirbrown) December 31, 2021

It was funny to think he’d regard masks as anything beyond a political calculation.

How do these people sleep?!? — Chuck Bartels (@cbartelsLIT) December 31, 2021