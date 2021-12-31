Following a flurry of orders by federal Judge Lee Rudofsky that signaled he had no intention to step off the Arkansas House redistricting case despite ties to two defendants, plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed a request today that he recuse.

As I reported when the suit was filed, Rudofsky formerly was solicitor general, or top trial lawyer, for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. As a member of the state Board of Apportionment, she is a defendant in the lawsuit challenging the House redistricting as racially discriminatory. He resigned from the job, which he took in 2015, to work for Walmart in July 2018. A year later, Donald Trump nominated him for a judgeship in Little Rock. He was confirmed by a bare 51-vote Senate majority, all Republicans.

Rudofsky is a hardline Republican who was sharply criticized as a potential judge, by among others, the Alliance for Justice. It listed his work against individual rights, including defending a familiar Republican vote suppression tactic, Arkansas’s voter ID law, which has a disproportionate impact on the poor and minorities.

The plaintiffs in the case — the Arkansas State Conference NAACP and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel — asked for Rudofsky’s recusal. The motion filed by lawyers for the plaintiffs and the ACLU cited the code of conduct for federal judges, which “emphasizes the importance of promoting public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary by avoiding impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in all activities.”

The code says a judge should recuse “in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned,” or where “he has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party.”

The motion notes that Rudofsky hosted a campaign fund-raiser for Rutledge, a named defendant and likely witness, for her re-election campaign in 2018. He donated $1,000 to her campaign in 2017 and also $500 to Governor Asa Hutchinson in 2018, another named defendant as a member of the state Board of Apportionment. Hutchinson is also likely to be a witness, the motion says.

It continues:

This is a case of significant public importance, and one that is likely to be scrutinized closely by the media and by the public at large. Under these circumstances, an objective, knowledgeable member of the public could reasonably doubt Judge Rudofsky’s impartiality with respect to Rutledge and Hutchinson in this matter, and recusal is therefore appropriate.

Rudofsky now will have to respond formally to the question raised about the appearance his participation leaves.

A brief filed in support of the motion says it is not necessary to show a judge is partial for recusal, but “whether the judicial officer’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned under the circumstances. … Here, Judge Rudofsky’s support for the most recent candidacies of two defendants in this matter could lead a reasonable observer to question his impartiality toward those defendants.”

The judge not only will be considering law but also fact-finding that will weigh the credibility of witnesses, including two he supported for the offices they now hold and one of whom he worked for.

The brief cites an Alabama case in which a judge recused because he was a distant relative of the opponent of a former governor on trial for corruption and had attended the opponent’s fund-raiser, though he had not contributed.

Here, by contrast, Judge Rudofsky’s connection is not with a political opponent of a party but with two of the defendants themselves. Judge Rudofsky did not merely attend a fundraiser without contributing; he hosted a fundraiser and gave substantial contributions. And unlike Bobo, this matter is a bench trial where Judge Rudofsky would serve as the finder of fact. The appearance of partiality is thus much greater here than in Bobo, where recusal was found to be appropriate.

The brief also brings up an Arkansas case.

That 2015 decision by Judge Baker of this District involved Mr. Burton’s termination from employment with then-Secretary of State Charlie Daniels’ office. Daniels’ successor, Secretary of State Mark Martin, moved for recusal against Judge Baker on the ground that she had co-hosted a fundraiser in 2010 for Pat O’Brien, who had been running against Daniels for Secretary of State at that time. Judge Baker denied the Secretary’s motion because Burton’s allegations stemmed from his termination by Daniels—not Martin—and because Martin was merely a nominal defendant , in his official capacity by operation of law, based on his having succeeded Daniels as the Secretary of State. In doing so, however, Judge Baker noted that O’Brien remained on her recusal list in 2015—five years after her 2010 fundraiser and campaign contribution. Here, of course, Judge Rudofsky’s fundraiser and contributions are more recent than that. And they were not to the opponent of the predecessor to a nominal defendant; Judge Rudofsky is connected directly to two of the defendants who are likely to be key witnesses in the case.

The motion concludes:

The appearance of partiality must be avoided, and “a party aware of alleged grounds for a trial judge’s disqualification [is] obligated to present the motion to that judge.” Because the circumstances of this case could cause a reasonable member of the public to doubt Judge Rudofsky’s impartiality in decisions affecting two of the three individual defendants, the Court should grant the plaintiffs’ motion for recusal.

The case was filed Wednesday. Thursday, Rudofsky made his first ruling in the case, granting in part and denying in part the plaintiffs’ request for expedited consideration of a request for a preliminary injunction against the redistricting plan, now set to apply in 2022 elections, for which filing begins March 1. A note on the court docket says:

The Court understands the need for expedited consideration of the Motion for Preliminary Injunction. On the other hand, given the importance of the issues at bar, the complexity of the law in this area, and the significant factual development necessary in these types of cases, the Court does not want to short-change any party with respect to the briefing schedule. Defendants’ response brief(s) will be due by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Plaintiffs may file a reply brief by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022. The Court will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on Monday, January 24, 2022. That hearing may last more than one day if necessary. The Court expects the parties to present both evidence and legal argument at the preliminary injunction hearing. The Court is focused on filing a written decision on the preliminary injunction motion by February 1, 2022. If any party believes that timeline presents insurmountable administrative or substantive problems, that party should file a motion for reconsideration of this timeline no later than the end of the day tomorrow.

He also issued an order that said any party who believed the case should be heard by a three-judge panel to file that request by Tuesday.

The motion included information about Rudofsky, including a resume and questionnaire for his Senate confirmation that shows he worked as a volunteer lawyer for U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton’s campaign; for Republican presidential campaigns of John McCain and Mitt Romney, and for the congressional campaign of Rick DeSantis, now Florida governor. It’s interesting reading particularly a list of ghost-written articles he did for Leslie Rutledge while on her staff. Also potentially interesting, though he said he had no notes or transcripts, might be his remarks to a 2017 Arkansas Bar Association convention panel on political topics such as redistricting and gerrymandering.