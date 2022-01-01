We have over 1,000 new cases just in Pulaski County. Our testing is high with over 10,000 PCR tests. I hope every Arkansan makes a resolution to protect each other through booster shots, masks if needed, and saying thanks to our health care workers. pic.twitter.com/H2Eltgm6Gw — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 1, 2022

Another awful day for COVID. And remember the rise in home testingin means this doesn’t tell the whole story.

Note the continuing rise in hospital numbers. Not good.

The governor used the word “mask” today “if needed.” When in the world is a mask NOT needed indoors with large crowds in a state with a virus raging out of control and a majority of Trumpers? At least he didn’t chuckle when he said it. As far as we know.

How about Children’s Hospital? Masks needed? There are 16 hospitalized in LR and two in the NWA facility.

