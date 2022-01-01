By
Another awful day for COVID. And remember the rise in home testingin means this doesn’t tell the whole story.

Note the continuing rise in hospital numbers. Not good.

The governor used the word “mask” today “if needed.” When in the world is a mask NOT needed indoors with large crowds in a state with a virus raging out of control and a majority of Trumpers? At least he didn’t chuckle when he said it. As far as we know.

How about Children’s Hospital? Masks needed? There are 16 hospitalized in LR and two in the NWA facility.

The line is open.

