From the Pulaski sheriff’s office:

On January 1, 2022 at approximately 6:00 am Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Hwy 300 (Roland Community) in reference to a vehicle fire. The vehicle was located on a dirt road off Hwy 300. Lake Maumelle VFD arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. A deceased person was found in the vehicle. This case is being investigated as a homicide. The body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, cause and manner of death.