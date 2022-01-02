The Washington Post features the efforts of Rosalind Page, a North Little Rock nurse, to bring attention to the lives of Black women and girls lost to violence.

Frustrated by lack of attention to such deaths, she began a singular effort to compile data, which led to a Facebook page Black Femicide–U.S.

It also led to a campaign to hold a march in Washington to underscore the issue later this year, perhaps in September. Her GoFundMe page has raised $24,000 so far. She wrote there:

“I started this project as a labor of love and it has turned into something much bigger than I foresaw. Since starting this endeavor, I have never asked for donations nor received any funding but as the momentum has grown, my pride has to take a backseat so I am asking that those who believe in me and the mission, to assist me financially so that the work can continue and eventually lead to legislative changes that will protect Black women and girls in America.”

Page’s story, as recounted in the Post:

Page is a 52-year-old nurse who has been working in the health-care industry since she was 20 years old. She is also a Black mother of four daughters and someone who noticed about seven years ago that Black women and girls seemed to be dying at the hands of others at an “unacceptable rate.”

Her research began and continues seven days a week when she is not working at her job. She’s encountered resistance.

Page’s effort has not gone without criticism. She has received angry messages from people who want her to stop. And the legislative changes she would like to see happen would no doubt cause controversy. Among them, is the creation of a registry for people convicted of domestic violence. But you don’t have to agree with her to appreciate the effort she has put into pulling into one place cases from across the country that might have otherwise gone unnoticed outside of their communities.