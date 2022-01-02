Governor Hutchinson, who is seemingly under contract to appear on Sunday gasbag shows, was up to his old tricks again Sunday on Fox News, shucking and jiving about Arkansas’s superior response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Really. The head of one of the worst COVID states, with a high death rate, low vaccination rate, low mask-tolerance rate and anti-health laws that HE approved, said the states should be given more flexibility in addressing COVID-19. He faulted Biden for vaccination mandates. Yeah, they don’t work when Republicans go to court to stop them, laugh at them and otherwise send a message that shots and masks are worthless.

He complained about the feds’ aggressive move to provide rapid tests, thus perhaps hampering the states. Hutchinson said states were more efficient.

Ryan Tarinelli of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette called the governor’s hand on this, reminding him on Twitter of a question he posed to the governor on this very issue:

Also of note: We asked @AsaHutchinson days ago why his administration did not act sooner to buy rapid tests. Other states were moving on rapid test programs months ago. Hutchinson’s response: “We had adequate supply.” https://t.co/PhFqdf8Qaw — Ryan Tarinelli (@ryantarinelli) January 2, 2022

Is Arkansas more efficient? I think people may still be on hold with questions about federal unemployment assistance that was so bungled by Arkansas and THEN cut off prematurely. Failure to get housing assistance out to people who need it was efficient? Vaccination rate demonstrates efficiency? Efficient at distributing masks to schools and improving ventilation? They ARE efficient at cutting millionaires’ taxes.

Watch it all here if you can stand it.

The Fox News interviewer pressed Hutchinson on whether his view on mandates might change given the explosion of cases in Arkansas in the last week. Nah. He’s confident we’ll get past it, just as the state has gotten past the last 22 months. (Not counting 10,000 or so dead people.)

Speaking of the governor’s opposition to broad mask mandates: An interesting point was made today by lawyer Tom Mars on the court ruling in his side’s favor striking down the law prohibiting mask mandates (which Hutchinson signed). It was held unconstitutional for, among many reasons, denying the “suitable and efficient” education guaranteed by the Arkansas Constitution.

One overlooked part of Judge Fox‘s ruling is the implied proposition that, under the current circumstances, a school district’s failure to impose a mask mandate could (would?) violate two of the State’s constitutional obligations to students. (Art. 14 of the AR Constitution.) pic.twitter.com/ENEVzLShFC — Tom Mars (@TomMarsLaw) January 2, 2022