Sundays are normally light. Not this one. Particularly at hospitals with stretched staffs.
Advertisement
The governor’s daily dose:
A lower day in reporting because of the holiday. The key stats to watch are hospitalizations and deaths. These are lagging indicators and the next couple of weeks will guide decisions on hospital capacity. Vaccinations are increasing which helps a lot.
Advertisement
If he won’t say it I will. Wear masks in enclosed public spaces.
The line is open.
Advertisement
Also: This from UAMS chancellor:
Advertisement