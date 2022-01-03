The United States Conference of Mayors wrote Senate leaders today to urge passage of voting rights legislation, currently blocked by a Republican filibuster.

Said the letter, signed by dozens of U.S. mayors:

American democracy is stronger when all eligible voters participate in elections. Yet voting rights are under historic attack and our very democracy is threatened. The Brennan Center reports that 19 states have passed 34 laws that make it harder to vote and that state and local election administrators face violent threats and intimidation for their public service. These bills would stop this voter suppression. They would create national standards for voting access in federal elections that would neutralize many of the restrictive voting laws passed in the states. They would mandate early voting, no-excuse mail voting, an Election Day holiday, and protections for voters with disabilities to make voting as convenient as possible. They also would protect the free and fair administration of our elections by preventing the politicized removal of election officials, safeguard them from partisan intimidation and harassment during the election process, and set uniform rules for vote counting nationwide.

The only signatory on the letter from Arkansas was Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan.