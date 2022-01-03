President Biden is meeting with farmers and ranchers today as he announces a plan to reduce food prices by encouraging competition in the meat-packing industry.

Biden blames control of the market by the major packers, including Tyson Foods, for a double whammy of low profits for farmers and ranchers and higher prices for consumers.

Here’s the White House fact sheet. The Biden pitch:

Four large meat-packing companies control 85 percent of the beef market. In poultry, the top four processing firms control 54 percent of the market. And in pork, the top four processing firms control about 70 percent of the market. The meatpackers and processors buy from farmers and sell to retailers like grocery stores, making them a key bottleneck in the food supply chain. When dominant middlemen control so much of the supply chain, they can increase their own profits at the expense of both farmers—who make less—and consumers—who pay more. Most farmers now have little or no choice of buyer for their product and little leverage to negotiate, causing their share of every dollar spent on food to decline. Fifty years ago, ranchers got over 60 cents of every dollar a consumer spent on beef, compared to about 39 cents today. Similarly, hog farmers got 40 to 60 cents on each dollar spent 50 years ago, down to about 19 cents today. Even as farmers’ share of profits have dwindled, American consumers are paying more—with meat and poultry prices now the single largest contributor to the rising cost of food people consume at home. And, when too few companies control such a large portion of the market, our food supply chains are susceptible to shocks. When COVID-19 or other disasters such as fires or cyberattacks shutter a plant, many ranchers have no other place to take their animals. Our overreliance on just a handful of giant processors leaves us all vulnerable, with any disruptions at these bottlenecks rippling throughout our food system.

The plan includes:

Pump $150 million from the USDA to spur independent meat-processing projects.

Back lending to independents, a total of $1 billion in guaranteed loans.

Subsidies for workforce development, overtime pay and inspection costs.

Stronger regulation, including on labeling of products.

Enforcement of antitrust laws.

The packers object to the Biden administration’s characterization, of course.