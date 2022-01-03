The Monday COVID numbers, typically low because of a lack of weekend testing, are nonetheless robust (in a bad way).

TOTAL CASES: 574,572, 1,750 new cases since Sunday.

ACTIVE CASES: 27,162, a rise of 585 since Sunday.

DEATHS: 9,221, reflecting an addition 25 deaths.

HOSPITALIZED: As we noted before 722, 39 more than Sunday.

VACCINATIONS: Barely 1,000 more recorded since Sunday. That gubernatorial “educate-don’t-mandate” program is really taking hold, isn’t it?

Other information of note: The state currently has 4,235 active cases of children up to 18. The state’s positive test rate has been above 20 percent for the last eight weeks.

Wear a mask. Get vaccinated. Avoid crowds indoors, particularly of people not following sound health protocol. Hope for more effective leadership.