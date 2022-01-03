We were featured in The Washington Post!!
A Washington Post editorial over the weekend touted the “golden age of public libraries,” citing new designs and an array of offerings beyond books. And, in the list of “cultural masterpieces,” mentioned:
The United States also has plenty of laudatory new libraries, including the recently expanded Fayetteville Public Library in Arkansas, which offers an “art and movement” room, an event center and a teaching kitchen, among other amenities.
On the other hand, the same editorial section had less complimentary words for Arkansas on a matter of public health and government policy:
Vaccinations have become such a politically charged issue in the United States that at least five red states are essentially paying people not to get vaccinated.
The five states — Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas and Tennessee — are granting people unemployment aid if they lose a job because they refuse to get vaccinated. This is not how unemployment compensation is supposed to work.
From an economic perspective, it is also bad policy to be giving aid to those who would rather be fired than get vaccinated. The fate of the U.S. economy hinges on getting the coronavirus under control. When cases spike, people stay home and don’t spend as much money, which hurts local businesses and vacation destinations.
Unemployment compensation is supposed to be for workers let go for no fault of their own, such as when a business downsizes during a recession or a factory closes in a town. If someone is fired for cause, they are not supposed to receive unemployment aid. By refusing to get vaccinated, these workers are violating company policy and being fired for cause. Even worse, they are endangering the lives of co-workers and customers.
To the Arkansas legislature and governor, Freedumb is paramount. It is the ultimate cancel culture — of law, common sense, the Golden Rule and the lives of others.