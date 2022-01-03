We were featured in The Washington Post!!

Check out the editorial “The golden age of public libraries dawns again” https://t.co/B15Flt8RyH — Fayetteville Public Library (@FPL_Library) January 3, 2022

A Washington Post editorial over the weekend touted the “golden age of public libraries,” citing new designs and an array of offerings beyond books. And, in the list of “cultural masterpieces,” mentioned:

The United States also has plenty of laudatory new libraries, including the recently expanded Fayetteville Public Library in Arkansas, which offers an “art and movement” room, an event center and a teaching kitchen, among other amenities.

On the other hand, the same editorial section had less complimentary words for Arkansas on a matter of public health and government policy:

Vaccinations have become such a politically charged issue in the United States that at least five red states are essentially paying people not to get vaccinated.