The explosion of Omicron cases in Arkansas, less deadly than the Delta strain of the COVID virus though it might be, nonetheless can be serious as rising hospital counts tend to indicate.

Today’s numbers:

Hospitalized: 722, a marked jump from 683 on Sunday and up almost 100 from New Year’s eve.

COVID patients in ICU: 246, up from 222 on Sunday.

COVID patients on ventilators: 115, up from 98 on Sunday,

School has begun and the outlook there is ominous, with few districts requiring masks; many pupils and teachers following the statewide pattern of not wearing them, and a failure of the state to offer any new specific guidelines on handling the situation, except for the governor’s continued insistence on holding school as “normal.” He’ll face questions tomorrow. Perhaps he’ll be asked, given his national TV remark on the supposed greater efficiency of the states in arguing for state control of testing supplies, why the state has failed so badly in getting supplies of good masks to schools.

Medical officials statewide are urging mask use in schools. The governor has been unable to bring himself to say this directly, never mind mandate anything. The Arkansas chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics has spoken out again, reiterating its recommendation that schools and childcare facilities have mask policies for all older than two.

Pediatricians also recommend all eligible staff and children receive COVID-19 vaccines, which reduce infections, hospitalizations, and death from the virus. Currently, children age 5 and above are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, with some exceptions. [As you may know, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge went to federal curt, successfully so far, to block a Biden administration requirement for vaccination of Headstart workers. Governor Hutchinson has been silent on that intervention, as with most of her other anti-mask, anti-vaccination efforts.] “We know schools have been doing a remarkable job at controlling the spread of COVID-19 while keeping kids in school where they belong. As students come back during the Omicron surge, we need to see the successful strategies that worked last year reinstated, as some schools relaxed these policies in the fall. Measures like school-wide mask requirements and encouraging vaccination will help keep kids in the classroom, where they can learn, play, and grow.” said Dr. Susan Averitt, MD, FAAP, President of the ARAAP. Cases are rising quickly, with nearly 5,000 cases statewide on 12/30/21. Test positivity rates near 20% in Arkansas indicate high community spread. Nationally, hospital admissions due to COVID-19 are rising for children. Given these concerns, school-wide mask policies and vaccinations will help keep children, educators, families, and communities safe as children return to school after the break. School leaders have clear authority to implement school-wide mask policies after Act 1002 of 2021 was ruled unconstitutional last week by Circuit Judge Tim Fox. This law prohibited schools and public entities from implementing universal mask policies, but it was put on hold in August. Even vaccinated students and staff should wear masks during the surge given the transmissibility of the Omicron variant. Data cited in the hearing for Act 1002 by Dr. José Romero, Arkansas Secretary of Health and ARAAP member, showed that schools where students and staff wore masks had 20% fewer cases of COVID-19 than schools with no mask requirements. Well-fitting masks and vaccinations are key components of a layered approach to safety that also includes efforts such as improved ventilation and social distancing.<

ARAAP leaders appreciate Governor Hutchinson’s efforts to improve access to home COVID-19 tests so that families can make informed decisions about gathering indoors with others. Families can use home tests for COVID-19 when making decisions about sending children with mild upper respiratory symptoms to school. As always, families should call their child’s doctor with questions or concerns about symptoms or COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Arkansas Education Association chimed in with support of the pediatricians’ recommendation for masks and vaccinations, along with other safety protocols. It said: