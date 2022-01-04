Governor Hutchinson’s weekly briefing focused on the “challenge” of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Advertisement

Message:

It’s bad — record-breaking bad, in new cases, positivity rate (over 25 percent) and active cases. He cares

Specific reactions: Ten National Guard members are helping with long testing lines at UAMS today. Having seen the long lines, he’s deployed 50 additional Guard members to assist in testing statewide.

Advertisement

The state is still awaiting the delivery of $10 million worth of rapid home tests the state has ordered. No date was given for their arrival. The state is making plans to cope with the increase in hospitalizations (another big increase was recorded today, though the total is still half of last summer’s peak). There IS a “surge plan” to open additional beds if necessary, he said. Where they’ll find staff is another admitted hurdle. The day’s figures:

‘

Advertisement

Hutchinson said the outbreak was “the greatest challenge we’ve faced during the pandemic.” He said there are greater tools now, primarily a vaccine, and Omicron is believed to be less severe, but the sheer volume of cases presents difficulties for hospitals, whose staffs are depleted by the virus as well.

The governor responded to complaints from parents that masks bought by the state from a Mountain Home distributor last August had not reached their children’s classrooms. He said the 500,000 masks were delivered to education cooperatives for shipping to individual districts and if any school doesn’t have them “then you need to look in your inventory.” Education Secretary Johnny Key later confirmed that masks had not been distributed in many schools, perhaps because the situation was less dire when the school year began. He urged parents to talk to principals and others about masks if they didn’t have them.

The governor said school districts have the power to require masks and that statistics indicate districts with mandates have fewer cases of COVID-19. But he wouldn’t recommend that districts adopt mandates. “That a decision for them locally,” he said. Pressed later by a reporter’s question, he said he’d urge school districts to review circumstances to see if a mandate was necessary. If they decided it was, “absolutely” they should.

The governor said he’s still puzzled at the low vaccination rate. I’m still not. He has said repeatedly that requiring vaccinations discourages it, an implicit negative recommendation in a state that didn’t need one and that trails most of the country in vaccination rate.

Advertisement

Education Secretary Johnny Key said the school year had been successful in terms of a small number of departures from regular in-person classes. He said mitigation practices encourage a safer learning environment. He said the state needed to “stay the course.”

From the Q&A session:

Would the governor reinstate a declaration of an emergency? “Right now there’s not any additional actions I need to take.”

Health Director Jose Romero said supplies of monoclonal antibody therapeutic drugs and anti-viral medication are in short supply here and are being distributed statewide in an equitable fashion.

And in response to a question, yet again: “We are beyond statewide government mandates.” But he said he supported private-sector decisions on mask and vaccine requirements.