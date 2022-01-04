I don’t know if you’d see this everywhere in Arkansas.

In a joint decision this afternoon, the administrative teams of Little Rock and North Little Rock Districts announced that due to concerns related to the high number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas and in Pulaski County, the rivalry matchups between Little Rock Central and North Little Rock high schools’ varsity boys and girls basketball teams have been postponed. Both districts agreed to have this game played at a later date.

Little Rock Central High School was scheduled to host this conference game, which draws hundreds of spirited fans from both schools. LRSD and NLRSD shared today that a large number of students and staff have already been impacted by COVID-19. Administrators from both districts agreed that postponing the games under these unprecedented circumstances was the most prudent decision.

School leaders regret any inconvenience the timing of this announcement may cause and will collaborate to decide the best date for teams to reschedule.