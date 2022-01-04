Republican lawmakers have made it clear. Their new maps were created to deny Pulaski County, specifically black voters, Democratic representation. Clearly, @xjelliott got too close for comfort. Watch Rep. Monte Hodges explain why Arkansans are fighting to #StopTheSplit pic.twitter.com/fD1P90olEA — Democratic Party of Arkansas (@ArkDems) October 18, 2021

State Rep. Monte Hodges, a Blytheville Democrat, filed papers with the Federal Election Commission this week for a congressional campaign for the 1st District seat held by Republican Rick Crawford, one of the seditious House Republicans who tried to overturn the election of Joe Biden last year.

Hodges, a banker, has been out front on partisan redistricting, as the Democratic Party Tweet earlier this year shows. The 1st District isn’t heavily changed by legislative redistricting, though it had to add territory because of loss of population in the Delta, including a slice of Pulaski County created by Republican efforts to diminish the number of Black voters in Pulaski County to aid incumbent Rep. French Hill. Hodges’ state House district was altered to give an edge to Republicans by the state Board of Apportionment.

Crawford must first face a primary challenge from ultra-right Republican state Rep. Brandt Smith. He had no opponent in 2020 and captured 69 percent of the vote against Democratic challenger Chintan Desai in 2018.

When Hodges spoke on the House floor over the cracking of the 2nd District along racial lines.

“Yes, I am going to talk about race. I am going to talk about reality. And racism is reality….we all know what’s going on here.” Legislative Black Caucus Chair Monte Hodges speaks the truth plainly so that all may hear: The @ARGOP plan to slice up districts is bad for #ARmaps pic.twitter.com/OuIOsEYNNJ — Democratic Party of Arkansas (@ArkDems) October 7, 2021