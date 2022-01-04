By
Max Brantley
On
2:42 pm

State Rep. Monte Hodges, a Blytheville Democrat, filed papers with the Federal Election Commission this week for a congressional campaign for the 1st District seat held by Republican Rick Crawford, one of the seditious House Republicans who tried to overturn the election of Joe Biden last year.

Hodges, a banker, has been out front on partisan redistricting, as the Democratic Party Tweet earlier this year shows. The 1st District isn’t heavily changed by legislative redistricting, though it had to add territory because of loss of population in the Delta, including a slice of Pulaski County created by Republican efforts to diminish the number of Black voters in Pulaski County to aid incumbent Rep. French Hill. Hodges’ state House district was altered to give an edge to Republicans by the state Board of Apportionment.

Crawford must first face a primary challenge from ultra-right Republican state Rep. Brandt Smith. He had no opponent in 2020 and captured 69 percent of the vote against Democratic challenger Chintan Desai in 2018.

When Hodges spoke on the House floor over the cracking of the 2nd District along racial lines.

