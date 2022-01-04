Little Rock police say one man died and another was wounded in shootings that apparently occurred Tuesday afternoon at a house on Ringo Street.

Police were called to Children’s Hospital, where one victim who’d been dropped off there, Dmahre Dillard, 20, died from his wounds. Lamar Brown also was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound that occurred at 2909 Ringo Street. Police said they identified a man who lives nearby on Ringo Street as a “person of interest,” but released him without charges pending further investigation.