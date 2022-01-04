Shea Lewis — Hot Springs resident, deputy director of Arkansas State Parks since 2017 and a 24-year employee with the state park system — has replaced Grady Spann as director of state parks. Spann retired on Dec. 31, 2021 after 28 years working for the state park system. Spann began in 1993 as superintendent of Parkin Archaeological State Park; Lewis served in the same position at Parkin beginning in 2004.

courtesy of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

Lewis obtained his bachelor’s degree in parks, recreation and leisure studies from the University of Memphis and a master’s degree in education/instructional resources and media design from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Advertisement

Lewis will be paid a salary of $120,002.