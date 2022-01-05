The Omicron variant isn’t serious? Hospital figures tell another story in Arkansas today.

Current hospitalizations: 819, up from 775 yesterday and something like a 30 percent increase in not much more than a week’s time.

ICU patients: 257, up from 249 yesterday.

Patients on ventilators: 128, up from 118 yesterday.

The experts say hospitalizations are the statistics to watch, not necessarily case counts. But in a state where half of the people aren’t vaccinated, where most won’t wear masks and given the ease of transmission of the variant, they are a leading indicator of hospital demand.

Today’s numbers:

Total cases: 588,622, an increase of 7,488, or a new one-day record after yesterday’s big jump.

Active cases: 38,154, again a new record, and an increase of 5,874.

Deaths: 9,256, an increase of eight from yesterday.

Vaccinations: Up again by about 9,100, another paltry showing. If mandates don’t work, as Governor Hutchinson continues to insist, the evidence is clear that his alternative spin-and-grin path to educating the populace isn’t working either.

You’ve heard about Pulaski public schools going to virtual classes this week. The state Health Department is among those with scheduled meetings this week shifted to virtual sessions.

Will other schools follow Little Rock’s lead. Will the state Education Department discourage it. Will Governor Hutchinson continue his let-them-cook-their-own-cake approach to public health?

If past is prologue …..

By there way, data illustrate explosive growth of infections according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

ACHI’s COVID-19 map shows record increase in school districts in red, purple zones https://t.co/Oq9tzSQDU7 — FOX16 News (@FOX16News) January 5, 2022

ACHI recommends school mask mandates. Fayetteville, for one, is returning to it.