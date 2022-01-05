Unsurprising filing yesterday on behalf of Governor Hutchinson and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge opposing a motion by plaintiffs that Judge Lee Rudofsky get off the federal lawsuit challenging the redistricting of the Arkansas House.

UPDATE: Later in the day, an unsurprising outcome. Rudofsky will stay on the case against his former boss and a governor whose campaign he supported. Read on for more.

Lawyers for plaintiffs and the ACLU, challenging the redistricting plan as racially discriminatory, had urged Rudofsky to recuse because he was a campaign contributor to both Hutchinson and Rutledge, who joined the secretary of state in approving the redistricting plan as members of the state Board of Apportionment. Rudofsky hosted a fund-raiser for Rutledge, for whom he worked as solicitor general. Both may be witnesses in the case.

Hutchinson and Rutledge argue (in a filing by Rutledge) that case law provides no support for recusal based on pre-judicial campaign contributions by Rutledge’s former employee. Also, they argue, the suit is against the two in their official capacity, not personally.

… what is potentially at issue, like in a constitutional challenge to a state statute, is the legal adequacy of the state interests the State offers, and whether, as a factual matter, those interests could have been achieved via other means, such as the plan Plaintiffs propose. That the Court may have to resolve that kind of dispute no more undermines its impartiality than past contributions to a state legislator would prevent the Court from fairly adjudicating whether a bill he sponsored pursued compelling interests and was narrowly tailored to them. And even if credibility were at stake, the Court’s having once supported a witness’s political campaign is simply not enough to cause a reasonable observer to doubt whether the Court could fairly judge her credibility.

The defendants note a court ruling cited by plaintiffs that said — even where rules don’t require recusal — it might be wise in “politically sensitive” cases to avoid damage to the judiciary. No, say Hutchinson and Rutledge.

“Granting requests for recusal over mere pre-judicial political support of named defendants would not burnish the judiciary’s reputation, but contribute to tarnishing it.”

There’s more in this situation than pre-judicial campaign contributions. There’s Rudofsky’s work for Rutledge, including on voting rights issues (in favor of Republican aims). Also, his ties to her probably explain (along with flaws among leading Arkansas native candidates for the seat he now holds as well as his long obedience to Federalist Society doctrine) that he got a Trump nomination to the federal bench. These traditionally go not to recent state arrivals but members of the local political network of the presidential party (or U.S. senators) in power.

Legal arguments aside, I expect Rudofsky will stay on the case and that he will rule in favor of Rutledge and Hutchinson and the Republican Party of Arkansas (of which he’s been a dedicated member) on redistricting. It will look like a partisan judge delivering his party’s desired outcome, familiar in the era of Trump judges. And it will go largely unnoticed except by the victims of racial gerrymandering.

In the Trump era, his voters are unmoved by patently illegal conduct, much less by appearances of unethical actions and rank partisanship that ignore facts. One of those facts is that there is a national strategy by the Republican Party to retake congressional control and expand statehouse control by redistricting, such as at issue right now, and perhaps even restore the man who gave Rudofsky his job a return trip to the White House.

Appearances do matter. To some, anyway.

UPDATE: Not to Lee Rudofsky. He responded with alacrity to the motion that he recuse. He won’t. Something tells the the 17-page opinion has been in the works from the outset.

He rejects the notion that recusal is inorder when a reasonable person might find an appearance of partiality.

Of course, the reasonable person is and always has been a legal fiction—a hypothesized observer who inhabits the Goldilocks zone of life. The reasonable person is not too credulous, nor too incredulous. The reasonable person does not make unfounded assumptions, nor does he hide his or her head in the sand. The reasonable person uses logic to analyze situations but is not devoid of emotion and common sense.

He said the motion for his recusal bordered on “frivolous.” A four-year-old contribution of $500 to Hutchinson suggests nothing about his ability to judge the evidence fairly. He too raises the defense of the case being over official duties. In that context, he said, “no reasonable person could harbor doubts about my impartiality as to Governor Hutchinson, including my ability to fairly judge any testimony he might give.” He makes the same argument over his fund-raiser for Rutledge, his former boss. He never talked with her then about reapportionment. He said he decided long ago not to recuse on her cases involving her official capacity. He’s now been out of her employ more than he was in it.

I quibble with the assertion that the case has no impact on Rutledge. She wants to be elected lieutenant governor and preside over the Arkansas Senate. Control of that body by her party is a factor in running the Senate. The reapportinment plan was designed to enhance that control.

He said there’d been a longer cooling-off period than federal judge law clerks observe before handling cases before their former employers. He also said he didn’t relish having the case, saying it is easier to recuse than stay on such a case and dump the work on others.

This sort of duck-and-cover maneuver is an abdication of the judicial role and an insult to one’s colleagues in the district. Because I have concluded that my impartiality cannot reasonably be questioned in this case and that I can fairly evaluate the testimony of any witness likely to be called in this case, I cannot recuse. 54 Plaintiffs’ Motion for Recusal is therefore DENIED

Call me unreasonable then. Prepare the appeal, plaintiffs, though the Republican 8th Circuit Court of Appeals is cut from the same cloth as this partisan.