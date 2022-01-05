LRSD was able to delay the inevitable until lunch time, but Superintendent Mike Poore took to Facebook to announce school will be virtual until at least next week.

Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore took to Facebook Live at lunchtime today to announce that students and teachers will be riding out the rest of this COVID-riddled week safely at home.

Since December 29, 2021, we’ve had 179 positive teachers, students and staff in the LRSD community, Poore said. The numbers got a bit hard to follow at this point in Poore’s presentation, but he reported more than 200 people had called in sick in the district this week. Of those, at least 95 are confirmed positive for COVID. And hundreds more students and staff are being quarantined and/or awaiting test results. We will update these numbers later if/when we can, but you get this gist. It’s a shit show.

Students will be bringing home Chromebooks and other devices today so they can log in for virtual learning Thursday and Friday. And Poore said parents will hear from him Sunday or sooner about prospects for next week. He said he anticipated more closures, possibly district-wide.

“The governor says all the time, the solution to this is to get a vaccine. We haven’t done that as a community, we haven’t done that as a state,” Poore said.

To get things back to normal, be disciplined, stay home, get your vaccines and boosters, and thank a school nurse today, Poore advised.

The North Little Rock School District started back Tuesday, but kept their middle schoolers at home for virtual learning because so many staff were going to be out.

Stay tuned, more closures expected.

UPDATE: Virtual classes are popping up all over the state. Also this afternoon, the Pulaski County Special School District joined the list for the rest of this week.