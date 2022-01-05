Here’s the message that went out to UALR people today about life in the time of a COVID explosion:

Happy New Year, UA Little Rock!

As we begin a new year and prepare for the spring semester, we are mindful of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our community and must continue to do our part to curb the spread of infection on campus.

Modified Phase 3 Approach

Effective Jan. 6 through Jan. 14, we will temporarily shift operations to a modified Phase 3 approach that will allow supervisors to rotate nonessential office staff in order to lower the risk of infection and ensure business continuity. Mask requirements and social distancing guidelines continue to apply.

It is essential that all student-facing units continue to fully function without interruption. Employees working from home during this period must be able to perform their assigned job duties while working remotely and coordinate with their supervisors to manage their work expectations.

On-campus events scheduled in January should be reviewed for increased safety protocols and possible alternative modalities. Large gatherings of 100+ in attendance should be submitted and approved by an appropriate vice chancellor in advance.

Spring Classes

Spring classes at Bowen School of Law begin Jan. 10, and law school faculty have been authorized to move to virtual learning for the first week of the semester. A decision for main campus classes will be made no later than Jan. 12, but all faculty should be prepared to pivot to online instruction for the first one to two weeks of the semester as we continue to monitor community spread.

Stay Informed

Finally, vaccination remains the best way for you to safeguard against the virus. To find out where you can be vaccinated or to learn more about UA Little Rock’s pandemic guidance, visit the COVID-19 Health Information website for details and continuous updates.