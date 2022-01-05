The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and at least seven other historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats Tuesday, prompting campus lockdowns and police investigations.
The other schools that reported bomb threats include Florida Memorial University, Howard University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University in Texas, Spelman College and Xavier University of Louisiana.
From the Washington Post:
“Although the threat was unfounded we ask that everyone remains vigilant,” a statement from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff said, adding that the full student body hadn’t yet returned from the holiday break but those who were there were relocated off campus.
Classes at UAPB are scheduled to resume Jan. 10.