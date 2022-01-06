The Arkansas National Guard detailed today the assignment of 40 troops to nine hospitals in eight cities to aid with COVID-19 testing, a deployment Governor Hutchinson announced earlier this week.
They’ll begin work Monday. A release said:
Four Guardsmen are going to Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas in Fayetteville, four to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, six to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, four to Northeast Arkansas Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro, six to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, two to Baxter Regional Health System in Mountain Home, two to Jefferson Regional Hospital in Pine Bluff, six to Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, and six to Washington Regional Medical Center in Springdale.